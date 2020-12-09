e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Two unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama, operation underway

Two unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama, operation underway

The identity of the slain terrorists is not known yet. The operation is still underway.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 08:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The current operation was launched after receiving inputs that terrorists were hiding at Tiken village in Pulwama.
The current operation was launched after receiving inputs that terrorists were hiding at Tiken village in Pulwama.(ANI Photo/File Photo)
         

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter at South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday morning, police said.

A joint operation was launched by the police, army and the CRPF in the wee hours after forces received an input that two to three terrorists were hiding at Tiken village in Pulwama.

Police spokesman confirmed the killing of two terrorists in the encounter which is still underway.

“02 unidentified #terrorists killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” tweeted J&K police spokesman.

Also Read: Detained ahead of Budgam visit, says Mehbooba Mufti

The identity of the slain terrorists have not been revealed by the police This is the third operation launched by the forces in Kashmir since last night. Two other operations were launched in north Kashmir, however, no contact was established with terrorists during those cordon and search operations.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protests enter day 14, deadlock persists despite Amit Shah-farm unions’ meet | 10 points
Farmers’ protests enter day 14, deadlock persists despite Amit Shah-farm unions’ meet | 10 points
Deepak Kochhar tweaked firm’s books, says Enforcement Directorate
Deepak Kochhar tweaked firm’s books, says Enforcement Directorate
LIVE: India logs over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries cross 9.2 million
LIVE: India logs over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries cross 9.2 million
Amit Shah’s meet with farmers makes no headway; today’s talks hang in balance
Amit Shah’s meet with farmers makes no headway; today’s talks hang in balance
Two unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama, operation underway
Two unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama, operation underway
TMC MP Mahua Moita draws flak, media boycott for ‘2 paisa’
TMC MP Mahua Moita draws flak, media boycott for ‘2 paisa’
BJP chief Nadda to begin two-day Bengal tour today
BJP chief Nadda to begin two-day Bengal tour today
In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin
In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In