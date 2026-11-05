Two women arrested with 10 kilograms of marijuana from Gaya airport

Two women were arrested from Bihar’s Gaya international airport for smuggling ten kilograms of marijuana, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested women were identified as Simranjeet and Kulvinder. Both are reportedly residents of Punjab. (Representative file photo)

A joint team of customs and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel arrested them when they arrived from Thailand at the Gaya Airport on Wednesday. The shipment, hidden in four separate bags, is valued approximately at around ₹10 crore in the international market.

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According to customs officials, both women arrived from Chiang Mai International Airport in Thailand on Wednesday on a Thai Airway flight. During security checks at the Gaya airport, their luggage was scanned by an X-ray machine when CISF and other security personnel suspected the presence of suspicious items in the bags.

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Both women were detained and questioned. When their goods were thoroughly searched, about 10 kilograms of marijuana, hidden smartly in four separate bags was detected after which both were arrested.

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{{^usCountry}} “The arrested women were identified as Simranjeet and Kulvinder. Both are reportedly residents of Punjab. Their permanent addresses are being investigated. A group of six people went to Thailand four days ago. Two women from the same group arrived on Wednesday with a shipment of narcotics. The other four members of the group have not yet reached the Gaya airport,” said the officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The arrested women were identified as Simranjeet and Kulvinder. Both are reportedly residents of Punjab. Their permanent addresses are being investigated. A group of six people went to Thailand four days ago. Two women from the same group arrived on Wednesday with a shipment of narcotics. The other four members of the group have not yet reached the Gaya airport,” said the officials. {{/usCountry}}