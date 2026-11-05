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Two women arrested with 10 kilograms of marijuana from Gaya airport

A joint team of customs and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel arrested them when they arrived from Thailand at the Gaya Airport on Wednesday

Published on: Nov 5, 2026, 13:47:18 IST
By Avinash Kumar
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Two women were arrested from Bihar’s Gaya international airport for smuggling ten kilograms of marijuana, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested women were identified as Simranjeet and Kulvinder. Both are reportedly residents of Punjab. (Representative file photo)
The arrested women were identified as Simranjeet and Kulvinder. Both are reportedly residents of Punjab. (Representative file photo)

A joint team of customs and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel arrested them when they arrived from Thailand at the Gaya Airport on Wednesday. The shipment, hidden in four separate bags, is valued approximately at around 10 crore in the international market.

Also Read: CM launches month-long drive to free Bihar of ‘drug-addiction’

According to customs officials, both women arrived from Chiang Mai International Airport in Thailand on Wednesday on a Thai Airway flight. During security checks at the Gaya airport, their luggage was scanned by an X-ray machine when CISF and other security personnel suspected the presence of suspicious items in the bags.

Also Read: Customs seizes hydroponic weed worth 44.27 lakh at Pune airport

Both women were detained and questioned. When their goods were thoroughly searched, about 10 kilograms of marijuana, hidden smartly in four separate bags was detected after which both were arrested.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

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Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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