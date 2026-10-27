CM launches month-long drive to free Bihar of ‘drug-addiction’

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday launched a month-long de-addiction drive with focus on curbing the prevalence of narcotics even as the state continues its decade-old experiment with total prohibition. Bihar chief minister Samrat Chaudhary flags off an LED van during the inauguration of the month-long “Drug-Free Bihar” campaign at Adhiveshan Bhawan in Patna on Tuesday. (Pappi Sharma/ANI)

The awareness campaign, which will continue till November 26, was formally launched here at a function organised by the excise and prohibition department. A WhatsApp chatbot and helpline for de-addiction have also been operationalised, while a fleet of campaign vehicles has been flagged off to visit different areas of the state to sensitise the messages against addiction through audio-visual aids.

Speaking on the occasion, Choudhary categorically stated the liquor prohibition would not serve the purpose alone, as the state required a massive crackdown on dry drugs. “Seizure data”, he said, points to a worrying rise in dry drugs. Charas recovery climbed from 282 kg in 2024 to 400 kg in 2025, heroin from 42 kg to 65 kg and opium recovery stood at 77 kg last year,” said the CM, adding that narcotics cases have multiplied more than twenty-fold, with nearly 1,700 cases registered so far.

Special courts have been set up in several districts to speed up trials. He directed police and excise officials to dismantle trafficking networks with greater urgency and deploy modern technology where it was needed.

Attaching the drive with a national target of making the country drug-free by 2029, the CM said that the objective will be achieved under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. He lauded the initiative of his predecessor Nitish Kumar for imposing total prohibition in 2016 at a time when the state budget was around ₹50,000–55,000 crore. “Nitish ji has prioritised public health over revenue,” he said.

The campaign, officials said, rely heavily on community mobilisation. About 18.1 million Jeevika didis, students, Brahma Kumari sisters and other social groups would be roped in to steer the drive in areas of their dominance. While audio-visual drives would be resorted to in the urban areas, nukkad plays and chaupals will be conducted in rural areas to sensitise the people about de-addiction.

“Special attention will be paid to the districts witnessing high incidence of dry-drug consumption. We must protect our youth,” Choudhary said. “Addiction has already robbed too many talented students of their future.”

The CM later administered an oath to officials and citizens present in the hall and those linked via video conference from districts, committing them to stay away from intoxicants, counsel others and help curb the illegal trade. Choudhary also visited the stalls put up by the department, Jeevika and the Brahma Kumaris were inspected, and a short film on ongoing enforcement and awareness efforts was screened.

Deputy chief minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, excise minister Madan Sahni, higher education minister Sanjay Singh Tiger and departmental secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh also addressed the programme. Chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit, DGP Preeta Verma and other senior officers were present.