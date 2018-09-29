Today in New Delhi, India
‘Tyranny of the police’, says father-in-law of Apple executive shot dead by UP cop

Vivek Tewari’s wife demanded that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath speak to her and her brother sought a CBI probe into the shooting.

india Updated: Sep 29, 2018 13:40 IST
Rohit K Singh
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Vivek Tewari was shot dead by a UP constable in Lucknow.(HT Photo)

The father-in-law of an Apple Inc. employee who was allegedly shot dead late on Friday night by a Uttar Pradesh policeman has described the death as “tyranny of the police” while his brother-in-law asked whether he was a terrorist that prompted the police to shoot him.

“It is the tyranny of the police. They first killed him and are now trying to portray it as an accident,” said Ramesh Chandra Shukla.

Shukla’s son-in-law Vivek Tiwari, 38, assistant sales manager of Apple Inc. was in his car with his ex-colleague Sana Khan when the policeman allegedly opened fire after the deceased rammed a patrol motorcycle.

Tiwari’s inconsolable wife Kalpana demanded that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath speak to her while her brother sought a CBI probe into the shooting.

Tiwari’s colleague Pankaj Pandey also questioned police’s of the shooting.

“Police should have targeted the wheel. Why did they open fire on the windshield? I suspect foul play,” Pandey said.

Tiwari had spent much of Friday at the launch of new iPhones.

According to the police, Tiwari and his friend were in the parked sports utility vehicle at around 1.30 am when two policemen on patrol duty came along to question the. Tiwari then sped away and hit a police motorcycle following which he was shot.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 12:32 IST

