Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed confidence that the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in all 21 BJP and NDA-led states before 2029.

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah (PIB Photo Gallery)

“We introduced the Uniform Civil Code in several states. I am confident that the UCC will be implemented in all 21 BJP and NDA-led states before 2029,” Shah said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai. The next Lok Sabha elections are scheduled for 2029

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Madhya Pradesh became the latest state to unanimously approved the UCC in a special cabinet meeting in Bhopal’s Jagdishpura last month. Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to pass a UCC law in February 2024. Gujarat followed suit last year, while Assam became the first north-eastern state to pass the UCC Bill in May 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} While Uttarakhand has fully enforced the code since January, 2025, Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh are awaiting presidential assent and notification. Maharashtra, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have formed drafting committees for the legislation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Uttarakhand has fully enforced the code since January, 2025, Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh are awaiting presidential assent and notification. Maharashtra, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have formed drafting committees for the legislation. {{/usCountry}}

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