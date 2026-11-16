Udaipur auto-rickshaw driver makes obscene remarks during Thai YouTuber’s livestream, arrested

An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Monday for allegedly making obscene remarks to a Thai YouTuber while she was live-streaming a cultural programme at a municipal corporation fair at Town Hall on November 13, police said. The driver allegedly approached her and made the remarks as she filmed a cultural programme on her phone. (Photo for representation) (PTI)

Surajpol Station House Officer (SHO) Kamalendra Singh identified the driver as Aftab alias Gabru, son of Abrar Khan. “The woman had hired his auto-rickshaw to explore Udaipur, and he had driven her around the city for two days”, Singh said.

The driver allegedly approached her and made the remarks as she filmed the programme on her phone. The exchange was captured in the video which she posted on Instagram on November 14. After the clip circulated on social media, Surajpol police identified and arrested the driver. Police said they had registered a case and were investigating the incident.

The YouTuber, who is travelling across India and has around 70,000 followers on Instagram, later said most people she had met during her travels had been kind and helpful. She said one person’s conduct did not represent the country.