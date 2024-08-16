Uddhav Thackeray in MVA meet: ‘Decide CM’s name before Maharashtra polls’

In a meeting of the office bearers of the MVA parties. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said that the alliance must enter the election arena after announcing the name of its chief ministerial candidate. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (PTI file photo)

"After our experience of alliance with BJP, we are of the view that we should not follow the policy of CM post for party with the most number of MLAs in the alliance. In several past elections, with an alliance with BJP, we have experienced that to make maximum number of MLAs, parties themselves try to put their other allies' candidates down. So I will not be in favour that the party with the most number of MLAs should get the CM post," he said.

“Let's discuss what you (Mahayuti) do and what we do (Maha Vikas Aghadi) for the country and state,” he added, per ANI.

Uddhav Thackeray also said he would back any candidate announced by the Congress and NCP (SP) as the alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

He said the Maharashtra assembly elections will be a fight to protect the self-respect of the state.

He said the system of announcing the chief minister from the party which won most seats encourages internal conflict.

He said he wasn't fighting the elections for himself but for the benefit of Maharashtra.

"Many IAS officers calling me and requesting me to come again," he added.

Uddhav Thackeray said that temple and waqf lands will be protected.

He demanded inquiry of land deals in Ayodhya and alleged theft of gold from the Kedarnath temple.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule requested all leaders of the MVA to finalise seat sharing as soon as possible.

Sule also took a dig at cousin Ajit Pawar. "Till the Lok Sabha results, they did not realise the importance of sister. One cannot buy sister's love for just ₹1500," she added.