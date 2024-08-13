 ‘Mistake, wrong’: Ajit Pawar on fielding wife Sunetra Pawar against cousin Supriya Sule | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Mistake, wrong’: Ajit Pawar on fielding wife Sunetra Pawar against cousin Supriya Sule

ByHT News Desk
Aug 13, 2024 02:38 PM IST

Ajit Pawar, who led a rebellion in the party founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar, is currently on a statewide 'Jan Samman Yatra'.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday that fielding his wife Sunetra Pawar against cousin Supriya Sule in the recent Lok Sabha polls, was a mistake. He said one shouldn't allow politics to enter homes.

During the recent Lok Sabha election, except Ajit Pawar’s immediate family, all relatives extended support to Sharad Pawar. Ajit’s wife Sunetra Pawar contested the election against MP Supriya Sule and lost it. (HT FILE)
During the recent Lok Sabha election, except Ajit Pawar’s immediate family, all relatives extended support to Sharad Pawar. Ajit’s wife Sunetra Pawar contested the election against MP Supriya Sule and lost it. (HT FILE)

During an interview, he said the parliamentary board of the NCP decided to field Sunetra Pawar against Supriya Sule. He said the decision was wrong and it shouldn't have happened.

"I love all my sisters. One shouldn't allow politics to enter homes. I made a mistake in fielding Sunetra against my sister. This shouldn't have happened. But the parliamentary board (of NCP) made a decision. Now I feel it was wrong," Ajit Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar, who led a rebellion in the party founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar, is currently on a statewide 'Jan Samman Yatra'.

Also read: MVA’s strategy for MLC elections a failure: Sharad Pawar

As part of his mass outreach programme ahead of the state assembly polls, the deputy CM has been promoting the government's 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana', aimed at providing financial assistance of 1,500 per month to women.

Supriya Sule is the daughter of Sharad Pawar. She defeated her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar from Baramati in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Also read: Sharad Pawar refutes allegations by Raj Thackeray

Sunetra Pawar also became an MP later as she entered the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the parliament.

Ajit Pawar's rebellion led to the formation of the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), the faction of the NCP which is loyal to Sharad Pawar.

The Election Commission has ruled that the Ajit Pawar-led group is the real NCP.

Also read: Sharad Pawar puts Maratha quota ball in Centre’s court

Ajit Pawar also said Sharad Pawar is a senior leader and head of their family and he would not respond to any criticism made by the latter.

With inputs from PTI

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / ‘Mistake, wrong’: Ajit Pawar on fielding wife Sunetra Pawar against cousin Supriya Sule
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On