‘Mistake, wrong’: Ajit Pawar on fielding wife Sunetra Pawar against cousin Supriya Sule

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday that fielding his wife Sunetra Pawar against cousin Supriya Sule in the recent Lok Sabha polls, was a mistake. He said one shouldn't allow politics to enter homes. During the recent Lok Sabha election, except Ajit Pawar’s immediate family, all relatives extended support to Sharad Pawar. Ajit’s wife Sunetra Pawar contested the election against MP Supriya Sule and lost it. (HT FILE)

During an interview, he said the parliamentary board of the NCP decided to field Sunetra Pawar against Supriya Sule. He said the decision was wrong and it shouldn't have happened.

"I love all my sisters. One shouldn't allow politics to enter homes. I made a mistake in fielding Sunetra against my sister. This shouldn't have happened. But the parliamentary board (of NCP) made a decision. Now I feel it was wrong," Ajit Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar, who led a rebellion in the party founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar, is currently on a statewide 'Jan Samman Yatra'.

As part of his mass outreach programme ahead of the state assembly polls, the deputy CM has been promoting the government's 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana', aimed at providing financial assistance of ₹1,500 per month to women.

Supriya Sule is the daughter of Sharad Pawar. She defeated her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar from Baramati in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Sunetra Pawar also became an MP later as she entered the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the parliament.

Ajit Pawar's rebellion led to the formation of the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), the faction of the NCP which is loyal to Sharad Pawar.

The Election Commission has ruled that the Ajit Pawar-led group is the real NCP.

Ajit Pawar also said Sharad Pawar is a senior leader and head of their family and he would not respond to any criticism made by the latter.

With inputs from PTI