Sharad Pawar puts Maratha quota ball in Centre’s court

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said the Opposition would cooperate if the Centre brings a policy to remove the Supreme Court-mandated 50 per cent quota ceiling on reservations, adding he has appealed to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the quota dispute between the Marathas and Other Backward Class (OBC) communities. Pawar’s remarks come a day after his convoy was stopped by Maratha protesters in Solapur district. A group of protestors stopped his convoy and questioned him on his stand. Later, several activists raised slogans and showed black flags during his rally in Barshi town. (HT FILE)

“The Centre’s policy needs to change, and if it takes the lead, the Opposition will cooperate,” Pawar said, adding, that the central government has the authority and capability to amend the existing cap on reservations.

Pawar's remarks come a day after his convoy was stopped by Maratha protesters in Solapur district.

“I have also suggested that the chief minister convene a meeting of all political parties to find a solution to the issue. We, as the Opposition, will also attend the meeting and cooperate,” Pawar said, adding that quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil and OBC leaders, including state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, should be invited to the meeting.

Following Pawar’s remarks, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, his government will take every possible step to ensure peace among different communities in the state.

“I have discussed convening an all-party meeting with Sharad Pawar. To ensure peace, whatever is needed, we will do it,” Shinde said.

Pawar, on Monday, met activists led by Ramesh Kere Patil of the Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha at his Modibaug residence in Pune.

Reacting to the meeting between Kere Patil and Pawar, quota activist Jarange Patil alleged Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were trying to project a rift in the Maratha community.

He dubbed Kere Patil’s meeting with Pawar a “trap” to divide Marathas.

BJP leaders (Pravin) Darekar and Fadnavis are trying to project Marathas as a divided community on the reservation issue, Jarange alleged.

“Fadnavis is dreaming to create a rift in the Maratha community, however, his dream will never become a reality,” Jarange-Patil said in Pune.

Speaking to reporters, Kere Patil claimed Pawar explained NCP (SP)’s position and favoured the grant of reservation to Marathas without disturbing the OBC quota.

“He claimed if the Maratha community gets reservation under the OBC quota, members of other communities will get disappointed,” he said.

Pawar, however, denied making such a statement during his meeting with Kere Patil.

