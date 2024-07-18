MVA’s strategy for MLC elections a failure: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar admitted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) failed in its strategy for the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections wherein the NCP supported Shetkari Kamgar Party candidate, Jayant Patil, who suffered defeat. During a media interaction, Sharad Pawar said, “When sharing seats, we as the MVA were not able to give any ticket to the left and other alliance partners. We decided at that time that we would accommodate them whenever possible. We as NCP supported Patil in the MLC elections. I had thought that if the Congress and Sena give second votes to these candidates by completing their quota, Patil will win but that did not happen. We failed in our strategy otherwise Patil might have won.” When sharing seats, we as the MVA were not able to give any ticket to the left and other alliance partners, Pawar said. (Deepak Salvi)

A couple of days ago, OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal had paid a visit to Sharad Pawar at his residence and requested him to intervene in the current situation to maintain social integrity in the state. Asked about the same, Sharad Pawar said, “I was unwell but Bhujbal visited me at home. We spoke for half-an-hour. Bhujbal requested me to take initiative to maintain the social structure in Maharashtra and maintain peace. I told him that the ruling party should do it. How can this be expected from opposition parties who are not in power?”

Asked why the NCP (SP) skipped the meeting called by chief minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the Maratha and OBC reservation issue, Sharad Pawar said, “Our party skipped the meeting because of two reasons. First, the chief minister and Manoj Jarange met and had some discussion. Second, the ministers met OBC leaders and made some promises. We are unaware of their dialogue with the agitators. How can we join before getting to know the agenda set by the ruling party? The agenda is not before the public and opposition so we decided that we will not participate till we know the agenda set by the ruling party on this issue.”

Getting back at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray for blaming him for the rift between Marathas and OBCs, Sharad Pawar said, “It isn’t new for Raj Thackeray to make such allegations. Whenever he wakes up from his sleep, he makes such statements.”