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Udhampur bus driver held, his licence cancelled over accident

Police arrested bus driver Rohit Kumar after a crash in Ramnagar killed 21 people. Investigations into the cause, including a potential tyre burst, are ongoing.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 05:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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JAMMU: Police on Tuesday arrested the driver in connection with its investigation in the Monday accident which killed 21 people in Ramnagar’s Kaghote Morh area, officers aware of the matter said.

Udhampur bus driver held, his licence cancelled over accident

Manvir Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Ramnagar police station, said, “Today, we have arrested the bus driver, Rohit Kumar, in Ramnagar. He was absconding since Monday the bus plunged into a gorge.”

The private bus travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur veered off the road at Kaghote Morh village and plunged into a nearly 70 feet deep gorge, killing 21 people.

A team of forensic experts visited the crash site on Tuesday.

Inspector Singh refused to share preliminary findings of the probe and said, “It would be premature to say anything at this stage. The claims of some passengers that a tyre burst caused the accident are also being investigated.”

“A forensic team today visited the crash site. Their report is also awaited,” he added.

 
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