Udhayanidhi Stalin news LIVE: MK Stalin evades questions, son stands by remarks as TVK claims he targeted Trisha

The Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition had approached the Madras high court seeking anticipatory bail in a case accusing him of making derogatory remarks against women during a rally in Thanjavur on August 3.

Stalin, the former deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu, was detained by police from his residence in Chennai's Neelankarai on Tuesday and taken away in a police bus.

He is expected to be taken to Thanjavur, where the case against him was registered.

Meanwhile, workers and supporters of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) staged a protest against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Coimbatore.