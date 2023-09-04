‘Will repeat the same thing again & again’: Udhayanidhi on his ‘Sanatana’ remark

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday remained defiant over his controversial remark calling for the eradication of ‘Sanatana Dharma’, which has triggered a massive political controversy across the country.

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin sparked row over his remark calling for the eradication of 'Sanatana Dharma'.(X/ANI)

“Day before yesterday I spoke at a function about it (Sanatana Dharma). Whatever I said, I'll repeat the same thing again and again...I included all the religions and not just Hindus...I spoke condemning the caste differences that's all...”, the DMK leader was quoted by ANI as saying in Thoothukudi. Addressing a meet organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association, Udhayanidhi Stalin had said that Sanatana was against the idea of social justice and had to be eradicated. “A few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. We have to eradicate this, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated," he was quoted as saying. The Bharatiya Janata Party launched an all out attack against the DMK leader, accusing him of calling for genocide against the Hindus, an allegation rejected by Udhayanidhi later. “Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamilnadu CM MK Stalin, and a minister in the DMK Govt, has linked Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue… He is of the opinion that it must be eradicated and not merely opposed. In short, he is calling for genocide of 80% population of Bharat, who follow Sanatan Dharma”, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya had posted on X.ALSO READ: ‘DMK, Congress insulting Sanatan Dharma for vote bank’: Amit Shah in RajasthanIn reply, Udhayanidhi had said,"I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality. I stand firmly by every word I have spoken". The saffron party and several religious leaders have condemned Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remark. The Congress, which happens to be DMK's ruling ally in the state, said it respects all religions but every political party has the right to express their views.

‘We should not comment anything to hurt major or small sections of people’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee warned against making remark which could hurt sentiments of other people. “Every religion has separate sentiments. India is about 'Unity in Diversity' which is our origin. We should not be involved in any matter which might hurt a section of people", she told news agency PTI.

