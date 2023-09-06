Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked over ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remark

ByHT News Desk
Sep 06, 2023 10:58 AM IST

The FIR has been registered against the DMK and Congress leaders after complaint by advocates.

An FIR has been registered against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge over the remarks made on the ‘Sanatan Dharma’, alleging them of outraging religious sentiments. Both the DMK and Congress leaders were booked under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different religious groups), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after complaints from advocates in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

The FIR came at the complaint of lawyers Harsh Gupta and Ram Singh Lodhi who highlighted media reports on Stalin's statement alleging that the politician's comments had hurt their feelings.

Topics
sanatan dharma udhayanidhi stalin
