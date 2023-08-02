UGC declares 20 universities as fake, not authorised to award degrees. Full list
The list features eight universities from Delhi and four from Uttar Pradesh, which have been declared ‘fake’ by the University Grants Commission.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday announced that it has identified and declared 20 universities across India as "fake." These institutions are not authorized to grant any degrees to students. Among these universities, the highest number (eight) is located in Delhi.
The UGC's move aims to protect students from falling into the trap of pursuing education from unaccredited and fraudulent institutions. It is important for students and their parents to verify the accreditation status of universities before enrolling.
"It has come to the notice of the UGC that a number of institutions are offering degrees in contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act. Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purpose. These universities are not empowered to confer any degree," a statement by UGC secretary Manish Joshi read.
List of fake universities released by the UGC
Delhi
- All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi-110036
- Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi.
- United Nations University, Delhi.
- Vocational University, Delhi.
- ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi - 110 008.
- Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi.
- Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033.
- Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085
Uttar Pradesh
- Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.
- National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.
- Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
West Bengal
- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkatta.
- Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, Thakurpurkur, Kolkata - 700063
Andhra Pradesh
- Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002 and another address of Christ New Testament Deemed University, Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002
- Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016.
Karnataka
- Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum, Karnataka.
Kerala
- St. John’s University, Kishanattam
Maharashtra
- Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
Puducherry
- Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry