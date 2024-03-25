Ujjain: 13 priests injured in 'gulal-triggered' fire in Mahakal temple

Ujjain: A fire broke out in the sanctum sanctorum of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple on Monday morning, injuring 13 priests. The incident took place during the ‘bhasma aarti’. CM Mohan Yadav has said the situation in Mahakal temple is under control. (ANI photo)

Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh confirmed the incident. He said a magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident.

“Thirteen priests suffered burn injuries and are being treated in the district hospital here. A magisterial probe has been ordered,” he told ANI.

According to eyewitnesses, 'gulal' was being thrown inside the sanctum sanctorum as part of the Holi celebration. Someone threw the coloured gulal on an earthen lamp. They believe chemicals inside gulal may have triggered the fire.

The chief priest of Bhasma Aarti, Sanjay Guru, is among those injured.

The condition of nine people is said to be critical. They have been referred to Indore.

Ujjain superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma told HT: "One of the injured informed said that someone threw gulal on priest Sanjeev from behind while he was performing the aarti. The gulal fell on the lamp. It is believed that there was some chemical in the gulal which caused the fire.”

Union minister Amit Shah reacted to the unfortunate incident. He said the local administration is providing treatment to the injured.

"Regarding the fire incident in Shri Mahakal Temple of Ujjain, took information from Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav. The local administration is providing assistance and treatment to the injured. I pray to Baba Mahakal for the speedy recovery of the injured," he wrote on X.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav wrote on X: "The incident of fire at the 'garbha griha' of Mahakal Temple during bhasma aarti is unfortunate. I have been in touch with the administration since morning. Everything is under control. I pray to Baba Mahakal for the quick recovery of all injured."

With inputs from PTI, ANI, Shruti Tomar