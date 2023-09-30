Ujjain Police official offers treatment, education to rape survivor

A Madhya Pradesh Police official, who was part of the investigation into the rape case of a minor girl in Ujjain, has offered to take responsibility for the girl's medical treatment, education, and marriage. The police officer, Ajay Verma, said several other people are also coming forward to help her.

“I have said that I will take care of the girl's treatment, education, and marriage. Many other people have also come forward for this initiative. I am quite hopeful that all the responsibilities will be fulfilled soon. After she is discharged from the hospital, I will also admit her to another hospital for further treatment,” Verma, the investigating officer and Mahakal police station in-charge, told news agency ANI.

The incident that has sent shockwaves through the country was reported on September 25 after the 15-year-old girl was found bleeding on a road in Mahakal police station limits in Ujjain. She was taken to a hospital where a medical examination found that she had been raped.

Reportedly, the victim is a resident of Satna district and arrived in Ujjain on Sunday.

Two autorickshaw drivers have been arrested in the case - one identified as Bharat Soni was arrested for allegedly raping the minor, while the other autorickshaw driver identified as Rakesh Malviya was held for trying to destroy evidence. According to the police, Soni was detained after CCTV footage showed him interacting with the victim near Ujjain railway station.

“After seeing the viral videos, we identified the girl against whom a missing complaint was filed on Monday in Jaitwara police station, and informed Ujjain police. The minor’s grandfather confirmed her identity,” Satna additional superintendent of police Shivesh Singh Baghel said.

Meanwhile, the girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore. According to a member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) who visited the victim girl said that her condition has been improving, however, it may take a long time to recover from the mental trauma.

(With inputs from ANI)