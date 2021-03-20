Home / India News / UK PM Boris Johnson likely to visit Chennai during India visit in April: Report
UK PM Boris Johnson likely to visit Chennai during India visit in April: Report

The British Prime Minister had cancelled his planned India visit earlier this year due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. He was invited to take part in the Republic Day celebrations as chief guest.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:19 PM IST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he arrives to receive the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday. (AP File Photo )

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during his upcoming India visit in April, is also expected to travel to Chennai. Johnson will be arriving in India on April 26.

It is learnt from reliable sources that Johnson's visit to Chennai has been finalised and his schedule for Tamil Nadu is being worked on. It is also learnt that very soon advance teams from the UK will reach Chennai.

Recently, addressing the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI 2021), Johnson had lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in areas such as renewable energy in the global fight against climate change.

"We have a shared vision for a sustainable future for our nations and the global community - and I very much look forward to discussing this and many other issues with Prime Minister Modi on my upcoming visit to India," Johnson said on Wednesday.

There is no official announcement on the date of his visit to India and the contours of the visit are still being worked out.

The British Prime Minister had cancelled his planned India visit earlier this year due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. He was invited to take part in the Republic Day celebrations as chief guest.

He recently announced that Britain would "tilt" its focus towards the Indo-Pacific region as part of its integrated review of government policy for the coming years.

India is a high priority for the UK. This is borne by the fact that India will be the first country to be visited by Johnson after Britain's exit from the European Union, a source familiar with developments said.

UK is hosting the G7 summit in June where Prime Minister Modi is a special invitee. COP 26 will also take place later this year in the UK.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
