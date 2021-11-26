Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UK suspends flights to 6 African countries as new Covid variant emerges
world news

UK suspends flights to 6 African countries as new Covid variant emerges

It comes as Variant B.1.1.529 is declared a Variant under Investigation (VuI) by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
Britain's Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid.(REUTERS)
Updated on Nov 26, 2021 05:22 AM IST
ANI |

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Thursday announced a temporary suspension of flights from six countries after reports emerged that a new Covid variant with more than 30 mutations is spreading in South Africa.

It comes as Variant B.1.1.529 is declared a Variant under Investigation (VuI) by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

"The variant includes a large number of spike protein mutations as well as mutations in other parts of the viral genome. These are potentially biologically significant mutations which may change the behaviour of the virus with regards to vaccines, treatments and transmissibility. More investigation is required," UK Health Security Agency said in a statement.

Watch: Not vaccinated? Can't leave home: Anger, protest over Austria's new lockdown rules amid Covid surge

RELATED STORIES

Taking to Twitter, Javid said UKHSA is "investigating a new variant and more data is needed but we're taking precautions now." "From noon tomorrow six African countries will be added to the red list, flights will be temporarily banned, and UK travellers must quarantine," he said.

"We are taking precautionary action to protect public health and the progress of our vaccine rollout at a critical moment as we enter winter, and we are monitoring the situation closely," he added.

This announcement comes after media reports said that a new Covid-19 variant of "serious concern" has been detected in South Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is convening an emergency meeting Friday to discuss the potentially rapidly spreading Covid strain found in South Africa and Botswana, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

Earlier, UK media reports said that scientists from the UK had warned of the appearance of a coronavirus strain, which contains 32 mutations, in Botswana.

Many of the mutations indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, the strain has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants, the Russian news agency reported. The South African National Institute of Infectious Diseases later also confirmed that the new strain had been found in South Africa. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP