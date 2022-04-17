UK PM’s 2-day visit to focus on key investments, boosting ties

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce major investments in key industries in India and push for democracies to stick together in the face of threats from “autocratic states” during his two-day visit to India from April 21.

Johnson, who will be on his maiden visit to the country at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, will begin the trip in Ahmedabad on Thursday by meeting leading businesses and discussing bilateral commercial and trade links. He will travel to New Delhi for talks with Modi on April 22.

The visit is part of the UK’s tilt towards the Indo-Pacific, unveiled in Britain’s integrated review of security, defence and foreign policy in March last year. In Gujarat, Johnson is expected to announce major investments in key industries in the UK and India and new collaborations in science, health and technology.

Johnson’s visit will deepen the long-term bilateral partnership for “peace and prosperity with a fellow leading democracy, in the face of global economic challenges and threats from autocratic states”, Downing Street said.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Johnson said: “As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together. India, as a major economic power and the world’s largest democracy, is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK in these uncertain times.”

The remarks were an apparent reference to the fallout of the Ukraine crisis. The UK has been spearheading efforts to sanction the Russian leadership over the invasion of Ukraine. Britain has also been providing financial and military support to Ukraine.

Johnson added: “My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations – from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence.”

Johnson will also use the visit to drive progress in free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations launched earlier this year, Downing Street said. A deal with India is expected to boost total trade by up to £28 billion annually by 2035, and increase incomes across Britain by up to £3 billion, it added.

During their meeting, the two prime ministers are expected to review negotiations held so far and issue guidelines to take forward the talks on the trade deal.

Johnson’s meeting with Modi will also focus on boosting economic, defence, security and technology cooperation in the face of shared global challenges, Downing Street said.

The external affairs ministry said Johnson, who will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 22, and Modi will review the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 and set their vision for intensifying cooperation across the full spectrum of ties.

