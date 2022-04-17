Ukraine-returned students protest in Delhi, seek admission in Indian colleges

Students who were forced to return to India from the war-ravaged Ukraine and their parents joined a pan-India protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday, urging the central government for making arrangements to help them complete their studies in state universities.

As many as 500 Ukraine MBBS students and their parents from 18 states are expected to join members of the Parents’ Association of Ukraine MBBS Students (PAUMS) at Jantar Mantar.

A group of parents said that the future of their wards is at stake as they had to leave their studies due to unavoidable circumstances.

The government should save our children's careers the way they saved their lives and brought them back from Ukraine," news agency ANI quoted one of the parents who joined the protest.

The National Medical Commission, in a notification issued on March 4, had said that foreign medical graduates whose internships were pending due to compelling situations, like war, are eligible to complete the remaining part of their internship in India, but there are no directions for those in the initial years of their courses.

“We urge the Centre to take further decision on the academic future of our children,” said Harish Kumar, father of Arjun Batish, a fourth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University who was evacuated from Ukraine last month, had earlier told HT.

More than 20,000 Indian students, who had gone to Ukraine to do their undergraduate medical courses, are facing an uncertain future now. They had to leave the country after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

