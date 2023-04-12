Ukraine's Zelensky writes to PM Modi, seeks additional humanitarian aid

Ukraine has requested India for additional medicines and medical equipment, the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday. The request, in a letter by President Volodymyr Zelensky to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came during the three-day visit to India by Ukraine's deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova, when she met minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, a statement from the foreign ministry said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and PM Narendra Modi(File)

“The Ukrainian Deputy FM also proposed that rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies,” the statement said.

