UN Secretary-General condemns attack on peacekeepers in Congo

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned the attack on UN peacekeepers in Congo that resulted in the death of two Indians and one Moroccan personnel and said such attacks “may constitute a war crime”.

The three peacekeepers were killed when more than 500 protestors attacked a camp at Butembo, where two Border Security Force (BSF) platoons are stationed alongside troops from Morocco.

Protestors demanding the withdrawal of the UN Organisation Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo or MONUSCO have attacked multiple UN bases since Monday.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the fatal attack on peacekeepers serving in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) on 26 July in Butembo, North Kivu province,” Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said in a statement.

One Egyptian police personnel was also injured during the violent demonstration at the UN base in Butembo.

Guterres conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased peacekeepers and to the government and people of India and Morocco.

Guterres said “any attack directed against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime” and called on the Congolese authorities to “investigate these incidents and swiftly bring those responsible to justice”. He welcomed a statement by the spokesperson of the Congolese government on Monday that condemned the violence and indicated the perpetrators will be prosecuted.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar has also said the perpetrators of the “outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice”.

Guterres also condemned “violence targeting multiple United Nations bases across North Kivu province since 25 July, in which individuals and groups forcibly entered bases and engaged in looting and destruction of United Nations property, while also looting and setting fire to the residences of United Nations personnel”.

He regretted the loss of life of protestors and affirmed “MONUSCO’s commitment to work with the Congolese authorities to investigate these incidents”.

Guterres noted that the Status of Forces agreement between the UN and the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo “guarantees the inviolability of United Nations premises”.

He reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Congo and said the UN, through his special representative and MONUSCO, will continue to support the Congolese government to bring about peace and stability in the east of the country.