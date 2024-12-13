‘Unconstitutional activities taking place’: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at Centre

Ahead of the Constitution debate in the Lok Sabha, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday alleged misuse of autonomous bodies and criticised the state of governance in the country. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (ANI PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

“We have insisted on a discussion on the Constitution because many unconstitutional activities are taking place, autonomous bodies are being misused, and governance in the country is lacking. We want a debate to shed light on how governance is being conducted,” Kharge told ANI.

He also said the grand old party would assess the contents of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ bill before offering any reaction.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the bill, a move seen as a significant step towards synchronising elections across India. The bill is expected to be introduced in Parliament soon.

The Lok Sabha will today witness a special debate commemorating 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution, with newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likely to make her maiden speech during the session.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is set to open the two-day debate, starting at 12 noon. More than a dozen BJP leaders are expected to participate, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to deliver his concluding remarks on December 14 evening.

Speakers from the NDA, including leaders like HD Kumaraswamy, Srikant Shinde, Shambhavi Chaudhary, Jiten Ram Manjhi, and Anupriya Patel, are also expected to contribute.

The debate may see BJP leaders address issues such as the Emergency and challenge Opposition narratives, according to party insiders.

Prominent Opposition voices, including DMK’s TR Balu and A Raja, as well as Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra, are likely to participate.

Both the BJP and Congress have issued a three-line whip to their members, emphasising the importance of their attendance during this key session.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi reaffirmed on Wednesday the Opposition's intent to ensure meaningful discussions on the Constitution’s legacy during the December 13-14 session.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 but has seen repeated disruptions. The session will continue until December 20.

With ANI inputs