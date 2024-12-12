What is one nation, one election? The 11 proposals in the draft cleared by cabinet today

The 'One Nation, One Election' plan was on Thursday approved by the Union Cabinet and the draft legislations will now be introduced in the Parliament. Sources say that the bill could be tabled in the ongoing Winter session of the Parliament. Voters stand in queues to cast their votes outside a booth at a polling station during the last phase of Lok Sabha 2024 elections.(REUTERS File)

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government is keen on holding wider consultations on bills which are likely to be referred to a parliamentary committee.

Sources said the government was also keen to consult the Speakers of various state legislative assemblies through the committee.

Moving ahead with its 'one nation, one election' plan, the government in September accepted the recommendations of the high-level committee for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner.

The panel, chaired by former president Ram Nath Kovind, made 11 recommendations after a nationwide consensus-building effort.

11 recommendations made by One Nation, One Election panel

1. The committee concluded that holding frequent elections each year negatively impacts the economy, polity, and society. It recommended reinstating simultaneous elections to alleviate this burden.

2. The first phase involves aligning the election dates for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Subsequently, municipal and panchayat elections will be synchronised with these, taking place within 100 days.

3. Following a general election, the President may issue a notification declaring the date on which the Lok Sabha convenes as the 'appointed date', ensuring continued synchronization.

4. Newly-formed state assemblies will have a shortened term to coincide with the next general elections.

5. The committee recommends the establishment of an implementation group to oversee and ensure the successful execution of these reforms.

6. It suggests the introduction of Article 324A to facilitate simultaneous elections for Panchayats and Municipalities and proposes an amendment to Article 325 to create a unified voter roll and photo ID card for all elections.

7. In the event of a hung house or no-confidence motion, new elections will be called, but the term of the newly elected house will only extend until the next general election.

8. The initial phase will involve conducting simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The second phase will see municipal and panchayat elections held within 100 days of the state and Lok Sabha elections.

9. The committee advocates for new elections in the case of a hung house or no-confidence motion. The newly elected Lok Sabha will serve the remaining term of the previous one, while state assemblies will continue until the Lok Sabha’s term expires, unless dissolved earlier.

10. The Election Commission is advised to proactively plan for the procurement of essential equipment, such as EVMs and VVPATs, to ensure efficient election management.

11. The committee proposes a unified voter roll and ID card system for all elections, which will require a constitutional amendment, subject to ratification by the States.