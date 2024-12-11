Parliament session live: Oppn submits notice for moving no-confidence motion against RS Chairman Dhankhar

Parliament session live: Opposition MPs raise slogan in Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI PHOTO)

Parliament session live: In a first, opposition parties of the INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday to move a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. They accused him of being "extremely partisan" in his role as Chairman of the Upper House....Read More

For the motion to succeed, these parties would need a simple majority in the 243-member House, but they currently lack the required numbers. Nevertheless, opposition members stated that the motion was meant to send a "strong message to fight for parliamentary democracy."

Meanwhile, the BJP criticised the INDIA bloc parties on Tuesday for disrupting Parliament's functioning and attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his protest methods, stating that his behaviour was unbecoming of an opposition leader. Several opposition MPs also staged a protest over the Adani issue outside Parliament, carrying black 'jholas' (bags) with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani, along with the words 'Modi Adani Bhai Bhai' on the bags.

Latest updates

- Gaurav Gogoi, Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, urged Speaker Om Birla to review the party’s complaint against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s "defamatory remarks" about Rahul Gandhi and remove them from the record. He added that Congress is keen to participate in the ongoing Winter Session once the issue is addressed.

- On Tuesday, the BJP raised in Parliament the issue of alleged links between Congress leaders and George Soros-backed organizations involved in "anti-India" activities. This led to strong protests from the opposition, which accused the government of attempting to disrupt proceedings and divert attention from the Adani issue.

- Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned without major business being transacted amid noisy protests. The Congress blamed the government for the ongoing impasse, accusing the BJP of using the Soros allegations to deflect attention from businessman Gautam Adani.

- In the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Congress and its leadership of colluding with US billionaire George Soros and anti-India forces, leading to chaotic scenes and the adjournment of the House for the day.

- During Zero Hour, Rijiju also criticised Congress leaders for undermining the dignity of Parliament by wearing masks and jackets with caricatures, claiming it was an attack on the institution.