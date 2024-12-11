Parliament session live: Oppn submits notice for moving no-confidence motion against RS Chairman Dhankhar
Parliament session live: In a first, opposition parties of the INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday to move a no-confidence motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. They accused him of being "extremely partisan" in his role as Chairman of the Upper House....Read More
For the motion to succeed, these parties would need a simple majority in the 243-member House, but they currently lack the required numbers. Nevertheless, opposition members stated that the motion was meant to send a "strong message to fight for parliamentary democracy."
Meanwhile, the BJP criticised the INDIA bloc parties on Tuesday for disrupting Parliament's functioning and attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his protest methods, stating that his behaviour was unbecoming of an opposition leader. Several opposition MPs also staged a protest over the Adani issue outside Parliament, carrying black 'jholas' (bags) with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani, along with the words 'Modi Adani Bhai Bhai' on the bags.
Latest updates
- Gaurav Gogoi, Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, urged Speaker Om Birla to review the party’s complaint against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s "defamatory remarks" about Rahul Gandhi and remove them from the record. He added that Congress is keen to participate in the ongoing Winter Session once the issue is addressed.
- On Tuesday, the BJP raised in Parliament the issue of alleged links between Congress leaders and George Soros-backed organizations involved in "anti-India" activities. This led to strong protests from the opposition, which accused the government of attempting to disrupt proceedings and divert attention from the Adani issue.
- Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned without major business being transacted amid noisy protests. The Congress blamed the government for the ongoing impasse, accusing the BJP of using the Soros allegations to deflect attention from businessman Gautam Adani.
- In the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Congress and its leadership of colluding with US billionaire George Soros and anti-India forces, leading to chaotic scenes and the adjournment of the House for the day.
- During Zero Hour, Rijiju also criticised Congress leaders for undermining the dignity of Parliament by wearing masks and jackets with caricatures, claiming it was an attack on the institution.
Parliament session live: Congress Leader Surendra Rajput on no-confidence motion against RS Chairman
Parliament session live: On the No Confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar, Congress Leader Surendra Rajput says, “It is with great sadness that we have to present the no-confidence motion. After independence, there has been no such chairman who has adopted such a partisan attitude. Jagdeep Dhankar is a good lawyer, but the way he has disrespected the Constitution, we cannot let him continue to do that. A no-confidence motion will be brought against him to save the Constitution, we will do whatever we can to save the Constitution.”
Parliament session live: Congress MP Vijay Vasanth gives notice to move adjournment motion
Parliament session live: Congress Lok Sabha MP Vijay Vasanth on Wednesday submitted a notice to move an adjournment motion to address the urgent need for improving tourism infrastructure in Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu.
"I rise to draw attention to the urgent need for improving tourism infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, especially in Kanniyakumari, as well as across India. The tourism sector is a key contributor to our economy and the lack of adequate infrastructure hinders its growth potential. Tamil Nadu, known for its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, attracts millions of tourists each year," Vasanth stated in the adjournment motion notice.
He further mentioned that the existing infrastructure was insufficient to accommodate the increasing number of visitors.
Parliament session live: Congress urges Speaker Om Birla to remove Dubey's defamatory remarks from record
Parliament session live: Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has requested Speaker Om Birla to review the party's complaint against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's "defamatory remarks" about Rahul Gandhi and to remove them from the record. Gogoi stated that once the Speaker addresses the issue, the Congress party is eager to participate in the legislative business of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.
Congress General Secretary (In-charge, Communications) Jairam Ramesh posted the letter on X, highlighting that Gogoi's letter to the Speaker reiterated the Congress' commitment to ensuring the smooth functioning of Parliament.
Gogoi has also suggested a way forward to resume proceedings, Ramesh added.
Parliament session live: Oppn submits notice for moving no-confidence motion against RS Chairman Dhankhar
Parliament session live: The INDIA opposition bloc on Tuesday submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of exhibiting "partisan" conduct as the chairman of the Upper House. The notice, signed by 60 opposition MPs from parties such as Congress, RJD, TMC, CPI, CPI-M, JMM, AAP, DMK, and Samajwadi Party, was submitted to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody by Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Naseer Hussain on behalf of the opposition.