‘One nation, one election bill’ likely to be introduced in this session

NEW DELHI: The government plans to introduce the ‘one nation, one election bill’ to implement simultaneous polls across India in the ongoing winter session of Parliament, people familiar with the matter said. The bill was likely to be referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) for detailed discussions (Somnath Sen)

The government is keen on building consensus over the bill on simultaneous elections which have been opposed by several Opposition parties including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

In September, the Union Cabinet approved the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind on the far-reaching but controversial reform that can reshape the world’s largest democracy.

The Kovind panel had outlined a phased approach to synchronise elections, beginning first with Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, and following up with local body polls within 100 days.

PM Modi has repeatedly pitched for simultaneous polls to bring down expenses and cut down on restrictions imposed on policymaking.

The Kovind panel – set up by the Union government on September 2, 2023 — received responses from 47 political parties, with 32 favouring simultaneous elections. These parties — which include the BJP, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Janata Dal-United (JDU) and the Shiv Sena — said the proposal will save scarce resources, protect social harmony, and stimulate economic development.