Punjab: CM Mann hits out at Centre over ‘one nation, one poll’ bill

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday stated that before implementing ‘one nation, one election’, the Centre must ensure ‘one nation, one education and one healthcare’. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT File)

CM Mann said that it is unfortunate that rather than focusing on public welfare, the Narendra Modi government is keen on ensuring its well-being, adding that this is a dictatorial attitude which is not in the interest of regional parties and states.

Mann also said that Punjab now has the best law and order situation in the country due to the strenuous efforts of the state government. He added that the security of the residents is the topmost priority of his government. The chief minister also highlighted that the social bonding in the state is so strong that any seed could grow on the fertile land of Punjab, but the seed of hatred will not germinate here at any cost.

The Aam Aadmi Party has secured an office in Parliament, which Mann called a matter of pride. Reflecting on his time as an MP, Mann has urged the Centre to allow opposition leaders to voice concerns for the public good.