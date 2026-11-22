Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the BJP and RSS have "absolutely no understanding of India's spiritual and religious traditions," as he shared a picture of a sculpture of Shiva merged with Parvati as Ardhanareshwar.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks come days after his remarks about his parents' affectionate relationship triggered online trolling. (AICC) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In his post on X, Rahul wrote: "The deeper I go into Indian spiritual and religious traditions, the clearer it becomes. The BJP and RSS are uncouth, greedy, casteist male chauvinists with absolutely no understanding of our spiritual and religious traditions."

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The image was captioned “Ardhanareshwar - Shiva merged with Parvati, Elephanta Caves.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari responded sharply. "India does not need lectures from Rahul Gandhi who called Hindus as violent and gave a clean chit to Pakistan because of vote bank politics! The more I listen to Rahul Gandhi, the more I realise he has inherent hate for Sanatan! Do not forget they called Sanatan Dengue Malaria!" he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari responded sharply. "India does not need lectures from Rahul Gandhi who called Hindus as violent and gave a clean chit to Pakistan because of vote bank politics! The more I listen to Rahul Gandhi, the more I realise he has inherent hate for Sanatan! Do not forget they called Sanatan Dengue Malaria!" he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Rahul's post on Sunday came days after he faced criticism for his "Mama was sitting on Papa's lap during meals" remark. On November 16, at the release of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, he recalled how the affection his parents shared showed in everyday moments. Gandhi said: "Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap there would be Mama."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The remark drew sharp reactions from BJP leaders and sparked a heated online debate. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, addressed Sonia Gandhi directly and said her son couldn't spare her embarrassment even on such a special day. He added that the nation had "figured it out long ago" and that "this product is beyond launching and relaunching."

UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary accused Gandhi of having no understanding of the respect due to a mother or concern for the dignity of women. He questioned whether someone unaware of the limits of public expression could show restraint in national responsibilities.

Then on November 17, Rahul posted an image of a stone carving of Parvati seated on Shiva's lap. He wrote that fear, anger and hatred had woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters, stopping them from experiencing and expressing love. He added that as a "true Hindu," it was his duty to free them from it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love. As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram," the LoP wrote on X.

Sarma again shot back, saying that portraying mortals as Shiva and Parvati was not devotion but entitlement grown so arrogant that it believed itself divine. He said no Gandhi, and no human being, could become God.

Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate defended the remark, saying love between partners, openly shown, was "revolutionary." She accused critics of being unable to accept the sight of real love. The Congress had also said Gandhi had opened up a much-needed conversation