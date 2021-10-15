‘Understand air pollution concerns, blanket ban not reasonable’: MK Stalin writes to 4 states on firecrackers ban

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote to his counterparts in Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan and Haryana regarding the blanket cracker ban implemented by these states and asked them to reconsider the decision. Stalin also asked the CMs to allow the sale of firecrackers that are in accordance with the directions set forth by the Supreme Court of India and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Expressing his concerns about the crippling effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, Stalin said that the lives of around eight lakh workers who depend on the firecracker industry would be affected due to the ban.

He also said that the firecracker industry, concentrated around the Sivakasi town in TN, was one of the “most important” industrial activities in the state. Mentioning that while he understands the concerns of the respective states about air pollution.

“I wish to draw your attention to the fact that the Hon'ble Supreme Court has already banned certain categories of polluting firecrackers and now, green crackers with significantly less emissions are being manufactured. Therefore a blanket ban on firecrackers is not reasonable,” Stalin wrote.

“Moreover, such a ban if imposed by other states also, would lead to the closure of the entire industry, jeopardizing the livelihood of around 8 lakh persons. You would also appreciate that bursting of firecrackers is an integral part of Indian festivals, especially Diwali. A balanced approach that gives due regard to environment, livelihood and public health is possible and necessary,” he further said.

The Supreme Court had in July dismissed a plea challenging the NGT’s complete ban sale and use of all firecrackers in Covid-19 times in cities and said that the authorities may allow for the the sale and use of firecrackers based on the category of air quality index (AQI) in the respective cities, several news agencies reported.

However, the top court also said that the production of crackers was allowed. People who want to celebrate by bursting crackers could do so with permission from the authorities based on the AQI, the court added. Further, it also said that there was no ban on the manufacture of crackers but only in places where the air quality is poor.