'Unfavourable cost': IndiGo pauses flight from Mumbai to UK's Manchester

Indian airline IndiGo on Tuesday announced it will temporarily pause flights to Manchester, United Kingdom citing continued international airspace constraints, longer flight durations, and a challenging cost environment.

Indian airline IndiGo on Tuesday announced it will temporarily pause flights to Manchester, United Kingdom. (PTI)

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As a result of the decision, the airline will return one of its six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, which had been taken on damp or wet lease from Norse Atlantic Airways.

IndiGo said it will continue operating all its other long-haul flights as planned and that the move is part of an adjustment to its international operations strategy.

“Due to continuing international airspace constraints leading to significantly increased flight duration and a challenging cost environment, IndiGo is having to temporarily discontinue its flight operations to and from Manchester with effect from 31 August 2026. Consequent to this decision, the airline plans to return one of the six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, taken on damp / wet lease, to Norse Atlantic Airways. IndiGo will continue to operate all its remaining long-haul flights as planned,” read the statement issued by the airline.

Leased Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft in 2025

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{{^usCountry}} The airline had damp-leased six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways in early 2025 to begin its entry into the European market ahead of launching services with its own Airbus A350 fleet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The airline had damp-leased six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways in early 2025 to begin its entry into the European market ahead of launching services with its own Airbus A350 fleet. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The project was aimed at strengthening the IndiGo brand in Europe. However, the airline said operations have been impacted by industry-wide challenges, including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs, airspace restrictions, and foreign exchange volatility, all of which have pushed operating costs significantly higher than expected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project was aimed at strengthening the IndiGo brand in Europe. However, the airline said operations have been impacted by industry-wide challenges, including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs, airspace restrictions, and foreign exchange volatility, all of which have pushed operating costs significantly higher than expected. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “IndiGo had damp leased six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways in early 2025. The objective behind this project was to make strategic inroads to establish the IndiGo brand in the European market, ahead of the commencement of services using its own Airbus A350 aircraft. However, the airline has since experienced a significant impact of prevailing industry‑wide challenges, including geopolitical developments in the Middle East, rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs, severe airspace constraints, and foreign exchange volatility resulting in operating costs being considerably higher than originally envisaged,” the statement added. ‘Temporary in nature’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “IndiGo had damp leased six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways in early 2025. The objective behind this project was to make strategic inroads to establish the IndiGo brand in the European market, ahead of the commencement of services using its own Airbus A350 aircraft. However, the airline has since experienced a significant impact of prevailing industry‑wide challenges, including geopolitical developments in the Middle East, rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs, severe airspace constraints, and foreign exchange volatility resulting in operating costs being considerably higher than originally envisaged,” the statement added. ‘Temporary in nature’ {{/usCountry}}

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IndiGo said that the decision to suspend its Manchester services is “temporary” and driven by operational and cost pressures linked to longer flight durations caused by airspace constraints and rising expenses.

"The response and support for these services have reinforced our belief in the opportunity for IndiGo’s long-haul ambitions, and this discontinuation is temporary in nature. We look forward to serving this route again at the earliest viable opportunity and are exploring innovative solutions to continuing our collaboration with Norse Atlantic Airways,” said Senior Vice President – Network Planning & Revenue Management at IndiGo, Abhijit Dasgupta.

‘Unfortunate’, says Dasgupta

He further said that the airline had introduced wide-body aircraft on a short-term basis to accelerate its entry into long-haul markets, adding that it is “unfortunate” to temporarily discontinue our India – Manchester services.

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“We inducted these wide-body aircraft on a short-term basis to fast-track our connectivity to high potential long-haul destinations such as Manchester, and witnessed very encouraging demand response. It is, therefore, unfortunate that longer flying times due to airspace constraints coupled with dramatically escalating costs compelled us to take the decision to temporarily discontinue our India – Manchester services. We would like to thank our customers, trade partners in India and in the UK, and Manchester Airport for their amazing support."

The airline added that it will notify affected passengers in advance and provide assistance, including alternate travel options or refunds where applicable.

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