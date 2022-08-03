Union Cabinet approves India’s updated NDC under Paris Agreement

The Union Cabinet has approved India’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement to be communicated to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the environment ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

India has committed to reducing the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45% by 2030 from 2005 levels and achieving about 50% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030. India last submitted its NDC to UNFCCC in 2015.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change, which seeks to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

The ministry said the updated NDC reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of sustainable lifestyles and climate justice to protect the poor. Speaking at the Glasgow climate summit last year, Modi announced India’s non-fossil energy capacity will reach 500 GW by 2030, meeting 50% of the country’s energy requirements by then. He said India will reduce its total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030, the carbon intensity of its economy by 45% by 2030, over 2005 levels, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

The ministry’s statement did not specify if India will have an overall target of achieving net zero emissions by a certain year.

The updated NDC says it demonstrates India’s commitment at the highest level to decoupling economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions. “To put forward and further propagate a healthy and sustainable way of living based on traditions and values of conservation and moderation, including through a mass movement for ‘LIFE’– ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ as a key to combating climate change.”

The ministry said the updated NDC has been prepared after carefully considering national circumstances and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities. “India’s updated NDC also reaffirms our commitment to work towards a low carbon emission pathway, while simultaneously endeavouring to achieve sustainable development goals.”

The updated NDC also represents the framework for India’s transition to cleaner energy for the period 2021-2030. “The updated framework, together with many other initiatives of the Government, including tax concessions and incentives such as Production Linked Incentive scheme for promotion of manufacturing and adoption of renewable energy, will provide an opportunity for enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities and enhancing exports,” the statement said.

It added it will lead to an overall increase in green jobs such as in renewable energy, clean energy industries, manufacturing of low emissions products like Electric Vehicles and super-efficient appliances, and innovative technologies such as green hydrogen, etc. “India’s updated NDC will be implemented over the period 2021-2030 through programs and schemes of relevant Ministries /departments and with due support from States and Union Territories.”

The statement said the Indian railways’ net zero target by 2030 alone will lead to a reduction of emissions by 60 million tonnes annually. “Similarly, India’s massive LED bulb campaign is reducing emissions by 40 million tonnes annually.”