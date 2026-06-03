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Union cabinet approves scheme to replace old trucks, buses to curb air pollution

The scheme offers a 5% interest subvention on loans for five years and monthly fuel vouchers of up to ₹4,800 for vehicle owners

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 04:38 pm IST
By Soumya Chatterjee
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The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved replacing old trucks and buses with Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) or electric vehicles in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) region through a 9,585-crore scheme as part of efforts to curb air pollution.

Air quality remains poor through much of the year due to emissions from vehicles, industry, construction activity, road dust and waste burning. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

BS-VI, the most stringent government-mandated vehicular emission standard equivalent to Euro 6 norms, seeks to reduce air pollutants.

The scheme approved on Wednesday offers a 5% interest subvention on loans for five years and monthly fuel vouchers of up to 4,800 for vehicle owners. Automobile manufacturers will provide an 8% discount on the ex-showroom price of new vehicles purchased under the scheme. To avail of the benefits, owners will have to scrap BS-III and older vehicles at authorised scrapping facilities.

BS-IV vehicles can be sold and operated in cities that are not covered under the National Clean Air Programme. The NCR Planning Board under the housing and urban affairs ministry will fund the scheme. The road transport and highways, petroleum, and natural gas ministries will implement it.

Delhi-NCR’s air pollution crisis extends well beyond the winter months. Seasonal factors such as stubble burning and adverse meteorological conditions worsen pollution in October and November. The air quality remains poor through much of the year due to emissions from vehicles, industry, construction activity, road dust, and waste burning.

According to IQAir’s 2025 World Air Quality Report, Delhi remained the world’s most polluted capital for the eighth consecutive year, recording an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 82.2 micrograms per cubic metre, more than 16 times the World Health Organisation’s guideline of 5 micrograms per cubic metre.

The government said trucks and buses account for 36% of transport-sector PM2.5 emissions in the region despite constituting only around 3% of the vehicle fleet, citing a 2018 Automotive Research Association of India and the Energy and Resources Institute study.

“It is estimated that a single Pre-BS heavy-duty vehicle emits as much as 14 BS-VI compliant vehicles. Even a BS-IV vehicle emits 2.7 times more than a BS-VI counterpart. Hence, the newer fleet is expected to reduce the vehicular pollution substantially,” the government said in a press release.

 
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