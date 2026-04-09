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Union Cabinet clears 41K crore for fertiliser subsidy

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday cleared ₹41,534 crore towards nutrient-based fertiliser subsidy for the summer-sowing season, raising it by ₹4,317 crore, a nearly 12% jump from the previous cropping cycle, to make up for higher costs and cushion farmers amid supply disruptions due to the West Asian conflict.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 07:54 am IST
By Zia Haq, New Delhi
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The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday cleared 41,534 crore towards nutrient-based fertiliser subsidy for the summer-sowing season, raising it by 4,317 crore, a nearly 12% jump from the previous cropping cycle, to make up for higher costs and cushion farmers amid supply disruptions due to the West Asian conflict.

Union Cabinet clears 41K crore for fertiliser subsidy

The higher subsidy, which covers mixed crop chemicals, is aimed at keeping the price of 50-kg packages of diammonium phosphate (DAP) steady at 1,350 despite higher import prices.

“The West Asian conflict has had an impact on fertilisers. There’s no problem of availability in India. Some people have started hoarding, which is not good,” information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, briefing reporters.

The nutrient-based subsidy regime offers fertilisers at lower-than-market price to farmers based on their phosphatic and potassic content, which is aimed at discouraging overuse.

Food security in the world’s most-populous country is closely linked to the adequate availability and affordability of key fertilisers, as farmers prepare for the summer-planting season.

The government makes available 28 grades of P&K fertilisers, which are also covered, to farmers at subsidised prices through manufacturers and importers. These crop nutrients are sold by manufacturers at a discount, who are then reimbursed by the government.

Millions of farmers depend on subsidised crop nutrients to grow an array of crops, such as rice, pulses, soya, corn and cotton critical to food security in the world’s most populous country. An increase in prices or shortages can stoke anger among food producers, who often have affiliations with influential unions. Last year, growers in some states, such as Andhra Pradesh, faced temporary disruptions after China tapered down exports.

The West Asian crisis will increase the government’s overall annual subsidies. Higher spending comes at a time when the country plans to promote rational use of heavily subsidised crop nutrients.

Urea use in India, for instance, has surged by about 170% from 2009-10 to 2023-24, the government’s Economic Survey for 2025-26 said in February. Over-application of cheaply available agro-chemicals has had disastrous consequences, from depleting soil quality to poorer yields.

Barely days before the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pitched for transferring the country’s 1.71 lakh-core fertiliser subsidy directly to farmers’ bank accounts, instead of routing it through crop-nutrient manufacturers for more efficient distribution and to minimise misuse.

India is in talks with several countries to secure fertilisers, both from traditional and new suppliers, as it seeks to diversify imports.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Zia Haq

Zia Haq reports on public policy, economy and agriculture. Particularly interested in development economics and growth theories.

food security
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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