Union Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill

india

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 11:59 IST

The Union Cabinet has cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, sources familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

A bill to amend the the Citizenship Act, 1955, is likely to be introduced in the Parliament in the next two days, the sources said.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) proposed to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to fast-track grant of Indian citizenship to six religious minorities – Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians — from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The CAB was among the electoral promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.