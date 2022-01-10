Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

‘Union govt committed to…’: Mansukh Mandaviya as India begins administering precautionary dose

In the first leg, health care and frontline workers, as well senior citizens with comorbidities, are eligible to receive their third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
A health worker takes part in a dry run or a mock drill for Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine delivery at a model Covid-19 vaccination centre, New Delhi, January 2, 2021 (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 08:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The central government is committed to provide ‘extra security cover’ to health care and frontline workers, said Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday, as India began administering ‘precautionary dose’ of Covid-19 vaccines to health care and frontline staff, as well as citizens with comorbidities aged 60 and above.

“The programme to administer precautionary dose to health care and frontline personnel, as well as citizens in the age group of 60 and above, is commencing today. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is committed to provide, on priority, an extra layer of security to our health care and frontline workers,” a rough translation of Mandaviya's tweet, from Hindi to English, read.

 

The drive to administer ‘precautionary’ or booster shots to the said people was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation on December 25 last year. Speaking in an unscheduled address, PM Modi also said that the exercise will kick off on January 10.

Last week, Dr VK Paul. Niti Aayog member (health) clarified that the extra or third dose will be of the same jab with which a beneficiary was inoculated the first two times. 

Providing further convenience, the Union health ministry also said that those who intend to take their precautionary dose need not register separately for it. Instead, the ministry said, people can schedule their appointments through the CoWin app and, once scheduled, can simply go to the centre and get vaccinated for a third time.

The facility to schedule appointment for boosters opened last Saturday.

Topics
coronavirus vaccine
