Union health minister Mandaviya to hold Covid review meeting today with southern states, UTs

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level meeting today with the health ministers of southern states, Union territories to review the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation. He will also review public health measures taken in view of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The Covid-19 review meet will be held virtually at 2.30pm.

The state health ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to attend the meeting, reported ANI citing people familiar with the matter. Senior health officials will also attend the meeting.

Mandaviya held a high-level Covid review meeting with nine northern states and UTs on Tuesday where he advised to share Covid testing and vaccination data in a timely manner. He asked the states witnessing a decline in Covid-19 testing to ramp it up through RTPCR.

Advising the states and UTs to ensure efficient monitoring of those in home isolation in line with the national guidelines, the minister said, "This will ensure that the vulnerable categories of active cases in home isolation get the required medical help in a timely manner."

He reminded them to keep a close watch on the emerging clusters and hotspots of Covid-19 and monitor the trend of hospitalisations and virus-related deaths. Mandaviya said that with our past experience, 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour' along with monitoring of cases remains crucial for Covid management.

In order to expedite the implementation of activities under the ECRP-II package, he asked the "health ministers and the state authorities to plug the existing gaps by efficiently utilizing the amount sanctioned for various infra projects.”

(With inputs from ANI)