Drugs seized off Kerala coast more than total value caught under UPA: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said a single consignment of drugs seized recently off the Kerala coast surpassed the total value of drugs seized during the 10-year rule of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014.

Union minister of home affairs Amit Shah (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) at Okha in Dev Bhoomi Dwarka district. The campus, to be constructed on more than 450 acres of land at a cost of Rs.470 crore will serve as a crucial training facility for enhancing the preparedness and capabilities of India’s coastal security forces.

“The Indian Navy and Coast Guard caught drugs worth ₹12,000 crore off the Kerala coast recently. This is more than what was caught in an entire year in the past. During ten years of UPA, narcotics worth ₹680 crore were seized. And we have caught drugs worth ₹12,000 crore in one instance. It proves that the security scenario has improved,” the home minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: 2,500kg meth seized by NCB, Navy off Kerala coast: ‘Largest ever haul in India’

Shah stated that experts have acknowledged a significant enhancement in India’s security and an increased sense of safety among citizens residing within the country and its border areas since prime minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014.

A recent joint operation by the Indian Navy and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), resulted in the seizure of approximately 2,500 kg of methamphetamine valued at around ₹12,000 crore from a vessel in Indian waters off the Kerala coast earlier this month.

Highlighting the leadership of PM Modi, the Union home minister emphasized the government’s commitment to fortify the nation’s borders and ensure the safety of its citizens. He underlined the significant progress made in improving border guards’ living conditions and working facilities, as well as providing state-of-the-art equipment to enhance national security.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Referring to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, when Pakistan-based attackers entered the city through sea route without any trouble, Shah said lapses in the coastal security from the previous government led to the tragedy.

“This country paid a huge price for the lapses in our coastal security. No patriotic citizen can forget that tragedy when 166 innocent citizens lost their lives due to the lapses in our security set-up. Our country faced humiliation in the world due to the Mumbai terror attack,” said Shah.

He added that the absence of a training policy for coastal security during the previous government’s tenure prompted PM Modi to approve the establishment of the National Coastal Police Academy in 2018.

“Earlier, there was no specialised training for jawans of the Border Security Force, Coast Guard and the Coastal Police of different states and Union Territories. But, after the Mumbai terror attack, it was felt that there should be uniformity in the response of our forces guarding our coastline. For that, they must get training in a well-planned manner,” said the Union home minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He told the audience that PM Modi gave clearance to start NACP at Okha to fulfil this purpose in 2018.

“Today’s inauguration of the academy stands as a testament to the vision and determination of Prime Minister Modi, fulfilling the crucial task of ensuring coastal security for the nation,” Shah said.

NACP started functioning in 2018 from the campus of the Gujarat Fisheries Research Centre.

Also Read: Shah talks of use, misue of artificial intelligence at MHA’s second Chintan Shivir

He said that the comprehensive strategy formulated under the leadership of PM Modi has resulted in the creation of a robust security ring known as the “Sudarshan Chakra.”

This integrated approach involves the participation of various entities such as the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Marine Police, Customs, and fishermen, working in tandem to safeguard the nation’s interests.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union home expressed his confidence in NACP developing into a world-class academy on coastal security with the ability to play a pivotal role in creating a secure maritime environment for India.

He stated that based on PM Modi’s vision, the concept of a ‘Secure Borders- Prosperous Nation’ and unprecedented increases in the developmental works on the international borders of the country are being done to make India’s security system strong and impregnable by communication systems, essential construction works and initiatives using latest technologies.

Shah, who arrived in Gujarat on Saturday morning on a two-day visit, also offered prayers at the famous Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka town.