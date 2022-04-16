‘Mobile hospital service a boon…’: Union minister Anurag Thakur's initiative completes 4 years of service

Union minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Saturday marked the fourth anniversary of his MP Mobile Health Service Hospital, stating that the four years of the hospital run by PRAYAS institution were full of achievements. The minister also hailed the hospital team for organising a medical camp during the event in Una district of Himachal Pradesh.



“Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the constitution, was a great advocate of poor welfare. Taking inspiration from him, I started the MP Mobile Health Service in my parliamentary constituency on April 14, 2018 through a voluntary organisation Prayas," the minister recalled. “Better health facilities are the basic need of every citizen, but many times people from far flung areas are deprived of good health services due to lack of health centres or availability of doctors. In such a situation, mobile hospital service has become a boon for the people," he said.



The minister said the mobile hospital had treated more than 71 lakh people at their doorstep while covering more than 6 lakh kilometres in just four years.



“In the hospitals fleet, which started with just three Mobile Medical Units in 2018, 32 vehicles have been added. Today, seven districts, 23 assembly constituencies, more than 1,350 panchayats and over 6,400 villages are benefiting from this unique service," Thakur said.

Doctors, nurses, drivers are stationed in MP Mobile Health Service vans which are equipped with modern medical facilities. The van also houses a diagnostic centre and pathology lab. It has the facility to conduct 40 different tests like Lipid Profile, LFT KFT, Sugar Glucose, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and their medicines as well.

“Even at the time of pandemic, the wheels of hospital service did not stop. From the time of spread of dengue in Bilaspur to period of corona pandemic, the hospital service did its work in collaboration with the state government. From containing the spread of Covid to distribution of medicines and its primary investigation, the hospital service made its contribution,” Thakur said during the event to mark four years of his mobile hospital initiative.

Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Arlekar, state Panchayati Raj Minister Virendra Kanwar, state finance commission chairperson Satpal Satti, MLAs Balbir Singh, Rajiv Bindal were present. Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corportation vice chairperson Prof. Ramkumar was the Special guest on the occasion.