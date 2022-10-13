Union minister approves 111 new members in IIPA, incudling 9 IAS officers

Union minister of state for personnel, Jitendra Singh on Wednesday approved 111 new members of Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), including nine newly recruited Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers serving as assistant secretaries at the Centre, said a statement issued by the personnel ministry.

IIPA was set up to equip public servants with domain knowledge. Singh is also the chairman of IIPA.

“The minister felt happy that apart from a wide range of age, the fresh membership is also coming from Allied and Defence Services and Academic and Professional fields,” it said.

Over 500 members have joined IIPA since Singh started its enrollment drive for membership of serving officers in November last year. Singh urged the regional branches of the institute to speed up their membership drive to bring quality manpower.

“Dr Jitendra Singh urged the members of the executive council to do a brainstorming to visualise a larger role of IIPA in near future and also to explore the participation of private sector in capacity building,” the release said.

The Union minister also inaugurated the new conference hall of the institute ‘Sambhav’ and held its 321st meeting of executive council. He also approved the prestigious Paul H Appleby award to be conferred to ex-IAS officers V Balasubramanian, Arun Kumar Rath and professor D Ravindra Prasad.