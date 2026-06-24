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Union minister George Kurian resigns after RS term ends

BJP leader George Kurian resigned from the Union council after not being renominated to the Rajya Sabha, as Cabinet reshuffle speculations mount.

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 05:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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Union minister of state and BJP leader from Kerala George Kurian , who was not renominated to the Rajya Sabha in the recent polls to the Upper House despite his term ending, resigned from the Union council of ministers on Tuesday.

Union minister George Kurian resigns after RS term ends

Kurian, who served as the minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, was the only Christian minister in the government. His term ended on June 21. His resignation was accepted with immediate effect by the president , a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Tuesday. National Democratic Alliance (NDA ) functionaries indicated he might receive organizational responsibilities in his home state.

He had been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in August 2024 from Madhya Pradesh for the remaining term of the seat vacated by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The Rajya Sabha term of another minister of state, Ravneet Singh Bittu, ended on Sunday. He too, might step down as the BJP did not grant him a fresh term in the Upper House.

To be sure, the Lok Sabha speaker is yet to decide on the status of the MPS who broke ranks with their parties.

The 20 dissident TMC MPs in the Lok Sabha met Speaker Om Birla to join a non-descript NCPI party in one of the biggest defections in the recent times. Days later, Shiv Sena claimed that 6 of the 9 MPs of Sena (UBT) are with them.

 
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