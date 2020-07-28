Union minister hails India as ‘pharmacy of the world’ amid Covid-19 pandemic

india

Union minister for chemicals and fertilizers Sadananda Gowda on Monday said that India has proved that it is the “pharmacy of the world” in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference here, Gowda said, “India is often referred to as ‘the pharmacy of the world’ and this has been proved true especially in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when India continued to export critical life-saving medicines to the countries.”

Meanwhile, minister of state for chemicals and fertilizers Mansukh Mandviya said that three bulk drug parks will be developed in the country in partnership with the states at Rs 3,000 crores.

