New Delhi: Union ministers and BJP chief ministers on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s 12 years in office, crediting it with transforming infrastructure, welfare delivery, national security, women’s empowerment and governance, while laying the foundation for a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

Union ministers, BJP CMs hail Modi government’s 12-year record

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PM Modi on June 10 became India’s longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, completing 4,399 days in office. Over the past 12 years, the government has managed to eradicate the once dreaded left-wing terrorism, revolutionise welfare delivery, build the JAM trinity and UPI, boosted rail, road and airport infrastructure, reshaped India’s defence and nuclear doctrine, and avenge Pakistani terrorism, especially the Pahalgam terror attack, with Operation Sindoor. The government has also steered the country through a pandemic and three devastating global wars.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the government’s “women-led development” model had advanced the dignity, safety and empowerment of women.

“From ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ to over 10 crore gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme and more than 12 crore toilets, the dignity and convenience of women have been accorded the highest priority,” Shah said. He added that women had been linked to self-employment through schemes such as Mudra and empowered through initiatives like ‘Lakhpati Didi’ and the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’.

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{{^usCountry}} Union minister Kiren Rijiju said India had undergone a “remarkable transformation” under Modi’s leadership, citing advances in infrastructure, connectivity, manufacturing and national security. He pointed to the expansion of roads, railways and airports, and said India was emerging as a global manufacturing hub. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union minister Kiren Rijiju said India had undergone a “remarkable transformation” under Modi’s leadership, citing advances in infrastructure, connectivity, manufacturing and national security. He pointed to the expansion of roads, railways and airports, and said India was emerging as a global manufacturing hub. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Union minister JP Nadda described the government’s 4,399 days in office as a “golden era” and said the period had witnessed unprecedented development and welfare measures. “The government has laid a strong foundation for achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union minister JP Nadda described the government’s 4,399 days in office as a “golden era” and said the period had witnessed unprecedented development and welfare measures. “The government has laid a strong foundation for achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the last 12 years marked a “transformative period” characterised by inclusive welfare, improved governance and infrastructure development, while Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Modi was “not only the longest serving, but the finest serving” Prime Minister who had brought about a “360-degree transformation” in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the last 12 years marked a “transformative period” characterised by inclusive welfare, improved governance and infrastructure development, while Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Modi was “not only the longest serving, but the finest serving” Prime Minister who had brought about a “360-degree transformation” in the country. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta also congratulated Modi and said he has scripted a new definition of change and transformation in urban transport, witnessing the Metro rail network expand to over 1,000 kilometres in the last 12 years, India emerging as the third-biggest aviation market, and digital transformation.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel said multiple initiatives, flagship projects, and good governance measures introduced by PM Modi over the last 12 years must be leveraged to build a developed India.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said the 12 years of the Modi-led government have been marked by trust, development, good governance, and public welfare, asserting that India has entered a new era under the PM’s leadership. “The country is progressing at a rapid pace under PM Modi’s leadership, and we are seeing a strong India, a new India,” Saini said.

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Goa CM Pramod Sawant also congratulated Modi on completing 12 years in office and said, “During PM Modi’s tenure, the dream of an ‘undivided India’ was realised; with the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir became an integral part of the country. Creating a Naxal-free and terrorism-free India is the second major achievement of his tenure, and the construction of the Ram Mandir is the third.”

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu focused on the government’s women-centric initiatives, saying women had emerged as leaders, entrepreneurs and equal partners in nation-building over the past 12 years. “For generations, Indian women carried the weight of families, often without the opportunities and recognition they deserved. Today, under the leadership of Modi, they are emerging as leaders, entrepreneurs, decision-makers and nation-builders,” Khandu said.

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