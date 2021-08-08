Unofficial economic blockade of Mizoram ends following Assam’s intervention

Hundreds of trucks carrying essential items to Mizoram, stranded in Assam for over 10 days following a deadly clash over a border dispute between the two sides that resulted in death of 6 Assam cops and one civilian, finally started moving after two Assam ministers convinced the locals to let them go, ending the undeclared economic blockade of Mizoram since the July 26 clash.

Several rounds of talks between the local administration of the two states had failed to end the impasse, which was finally lifted after the guardian minister of Cachar district Ashok Singhal and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya arrived at Lailapur border area on Saturday evening and spoke with the locals, who were refusing to let the trucks pass through Assam.

Some vehicles that attempted to move before the deadlock was resolved were vandalised by a group of locals, who pelted them with stones before Cachar superintendent of police (SP) Ramandeep Kaur and officer in charge of Dholai Police Station Shahabuddin rushed to calm them down. However, the horrified truck drivers instantly took a U-turn and started returning towards Silchar.

“We cannot forget the killing of 6 Assam police officers so easily. We have suffered enough and we want a permanent solution. We have seen several tweets from both governments talking about peace, but on the ground, nothing has changed. Mizoram did not withdraw its forces from Assam’s land and no action has been taken against the Mizoram cops who killed our cops. We are not against anyone but are demanding justice. We don’t understand why our government didn’t bother talking to us before allowing the vehicles to go,” one of the agitated locals said.

It took more than two hours for the ministers and the police officers to convince the locals to allow the vehicles into Mizoram’s territory.

“Considering the situation in Mizoram, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma asked us to go to the border and make transportation normal. People in Assam are angry and pained because Mizoram police have killed six Assam police officials. But respecting the decision taken by the Assam chief minister, locals allowed the vehicle to move,” Ashok Singhal said.

The ministers also appealed to the Mizoram government to take strict action against policemen allegedly responsible for the killing of Assam cops. “We have already appealed to the government of Mizoram to take appropriate action against the police officers responsible for the firing that day. People in Assam are emotional and both the governments have to take necessary steps to convince the people so that they do not rebel.”

Assam minister of excise, forest & environment and fisheries, Parimal Suklabaidya said, “ We want justice and if required we will move the Supreme Court of India against this. But as the big brother of Mizoram, we need to make some efforts to bring peace between the two states.”

Two ministers, one each from Assam and Mizoram locked horns on Twitter on Saturday evening blaming each other. Mizoram’s minister of state Robert Romawia Royte tweeted saying, “Mizoram bound vehicles & innocent people escorted out from Silchar MZ house by @assampolice were mobbed and vandalised at Lailapur, Assam. Where were the policemen escorting them? Is this another deadly drama?”

Ashok Singhal replied saying, “The trucks’ movement started at 9.04 pm today and this tweet is posted at 9.05 pm. What are your intentions dear Minister @robertroyte. Why are you creating hatred among people and derailing the process.”