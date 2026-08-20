Watch: Vande Bharat Express clocks nearly 100km/h on world's highest Chenab rail bridge in J&K

The Vande Bharat Express reached nearly 100 kmph for the first time on the 111-km new broad gauge section between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Banihal, news agency ANI reported.

This comes after an increase in the maximum permissible speed to 100 kmph on the 111-km-long new broad gauge rail stretch between Katra and Banihal under Northern Railway's Jammu division .

The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express reportedly clocked a speed of nearly 100 kmph for the first time while crossing the Chenab Railway Bridge , the world's highest railway bridge, in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials told news agency PTI that the maximum permissible speed for trains operating on this route had been raised to 100 kmph.

They said the railway ministry cleared the increase after the railways met all the required safety conditions.

Previously, trains were allowed to run at a maximum speed of 85 kmph on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Sangaldan section and 75 kmph on the Sangaldan-Banihal section, officials said.

Travel time to reduce? Uchit Singhal, senior divisional commercial manager, Jammu, said the higher speed would cut travel time and improve connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir.

"The increase in speed will not only reduce travel time, but will also strengthen the connectivity of Jammu-Kashmir. Passengers will get faster, safer and more comfortable travel facilities. This will also boost tourism, trade and economic activities in the region. Railways remains continuously committed to the safety and convenience of passengers," he told PTI.

A technically challenging route The 111-km-long Katra-Banihal rail section is a technically difficult part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project. The project aims to provide uninterrupted rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country.

The Katra-Banihal route passes through some of the toughest terrain in the Pir Panjal and lower Himalayan ranges. The stretch includes deep valleys, steep mountain slopes, major rivers and complex geological formations.

The Katra-Banihal section includes several major engineering structures. These include the Chenab Railway Bridge, which is built over the Chenab River near Reasi, and the Anji Khad Railway Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge. The section also has 33 tunnels.

With inputs from agencies