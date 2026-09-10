TVK announces candidates for Dharapuram, Madurantakam by-polls

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Thursday formally announced K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama as its candidates for the forthcoming by-poll in Tamil Nadu. The TVK which won the April 23 Assembly polls with 108 of the 234 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. (@TVKVijayHQ)

In a first communication under the title “Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance’ headed by TVK chief C Joseph Vijay, the party said its deputy general secretary and former MLA K Maragatham Kumaravel would be the candidate for the Madurantakam SC assembly constituency.

Similarly, the party has fielded P Sathyabama who is TVK’s Tiruppur south-east district secretary, as its nominee for the Dharapuram (SC) assembly seat.

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Vijay appealed to his party cadres to work towards securing a historically significant victory for the two party candidates in the by-polls.

On Wednesday, TVK and its partners formally adopted the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance name for the ruling grouping, party leaders said following a coordination committee meeting held at TVK headquarters near Chennai.

The TVK which won the April 23 Assembly polls with 108 of the 234 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, formed a post-poll coalition with the Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President B Manickam Tagore had said that the candidates under the newly Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance would be formally announced by TVK in a day or two.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the by-polls for the two assembly segments on October 6 and the results would be declared on October 9, 2026.

By-elections has been necessitated following the resignation of the two MLAs (K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama) who won under the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ticket in the April 23 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

With TVK emerging victorious in the assembly elections, the two MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama along with four other AIADMK lawmakers tendered resignation and joined the TVK in May 2026.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has already announced its party candidates for the by-elections, while the AIADMK is expected to announce its nominees in a day or two making it a triangular poll contest in the southern state.