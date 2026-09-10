Portion of roof plaster collapses in Gurugram’s residential society

A portion of the roof plaster in a flat of a building at Gurugram’s Sector 33 fell on Wednesday, raising concerns about the structural safety of the society. No one was injured at the site during the accident. (HT photo)

The incident happened in flat number 608 in Tower 19B of Breez Global Heights, late on Wednesday night at around 2am. No one was injured at the site during the accident.

Deepak Chippa, the owner of the flat where the ceiling plaster fell, told HT, “The incident happened around 2am. The plaster fell from the balcony above my flat. Fortunately, there was no one on the road at that time.”

“The debris from the collapse fell on my balcony and on a car which was parked outside the building”, he said.

This is the third such incident in recent months.

Earlier, on August 3, HT reported that a similar incident had happened when the ceiling plaster in a flat in Tower 10 fell. Before that, a large portion of plaster fell onto a parked vehicle, damaging its windshield.

Also Read: Ludhiana: Woman dies in roof collapse, daughter among two injured

Breez Global Heights was developed under the Haryana Affordable Housing Policy, 2013, under which the developer is responsible for maintaining the society for five years from the date the occupancy certificate (OC) is granted.

Earlier, residents had flagged that several repair works were pending in the society, including repairs to damaged plaster, terrace waterproofing, repainting of common areas and balconies, and bathroom grouting.