Portion of roof plaster collapses in Gurugram’s residential society
The debris from the collapse fell on the balcony of a resident and on a car which was parked outside the building
A portion of the roof plaster in a flat of a building at Gurugram’s Sector 33 fell on Wednesday, raising concerns about the structural safety of the society.
The incident happened in flat number 608 in Tower 19B of Breez Global Heights, late on Wednesday night at around 2am. No one was injured at the site during the accident.
Deepak Chippa, the owner of the flat where the ceiling plaster fell, told HT, “The incident happened around 2am. The plaster fell from the balcony above my flat. Fortunately, there was no one on the road at that time.”
“The debris from the collapse fell on my balcony and on a car which was parked outside the building”, he said.
This is the third such incident in recent months.
Earlier, on August 3, HT reported that a similar incident had happened when the ceiling plaster in a flat in Tower 10 fell. Before that, a large portion of plaster fell onto a parked vehicle, damaging its windshield.
Also Read: Ludhiana: Woman dies in roof collapse, daughter among two injured
Breez Global Heights was developed under the Haryana Affordable Housing Policy, 2013, under which the developer is responsible for maintaining the society for five years from the date the occupancy certificate (OC) is granted.
Earlier, residents had flagged that several repair works were pending in the society, including repairs to damaged plaster, terrace waterproofing, repainting of common areas and balconies, and bathroom grouting.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More