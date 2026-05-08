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Unseasonal rains, heat wave conditions persist in parts of Andhra Pradesh

Unseasonal rains, heat wave conditions persist in parts of Andhra Pradesh

Published on: May 08, 2026 11:31 am IST
PTI |
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Amaravati, The SDMA on Friday forecasted more light rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next two days in Andhra Pradesh as the state continues to experience unseasonal rainfall during the peak summer season, affecting normal agricultural activity in some places.

Unseasonal rains, heat wave conditions persist in parts of Andhra Pradesh

while heatwave conditions persist in parts of the state.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority , the prevailing southeasterly and southwesterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels are expected to trigger rainfall activity at isolated places across multiple districts on Friday and Saturday.

"Due to southeasterly and southwesterly winds prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels over Andhra Pradesh, rains accompanied by lightning are likely in several districts for the next two days," said SDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain in an official press release.

Light rains accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over districts including Alluri Sitharama Raju , Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Sri Sathya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Chittoor and Tirupati on Friday.

The authority also recorded rainfall of 21.5 mm at Gamparai in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, 15.2 mm at Mangalagiri in Guntur district, 13.2 mm at Korumamidi in East Godavari district and 12 mm at West Nallapadu in Guntur district by 5 pm.

Jain advised farmers, labourers and cattle grazers working in fields during thunderstorms not to take shelter under trees and to follow necessary precautions during agricultural activities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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