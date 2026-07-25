Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as education minister amid on-going protest

Union minister for education, Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said he has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The resignation comes in the wake of ongoing protest against paper leaks and other irregularities in the conduct of examinations.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan submits his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, July 25, 2026 (PTI)

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Students across the country have been demanding the Pradhan’s resignation.

Also Read:Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as education minister amid massive uproar

On Friday during a negotiation meeting between Union government ministers and representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), it was put forth that the protest would not be called off unless the minister resigns.

In a letter posted on social media, the minister said in the view of the situation inJantar Mantar, and to ensure that the situation does not worsen, he is submitting his resignation to the Prime Minister.

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