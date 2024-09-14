UP: 3-storey building collapses in Meerut, rescue operations underway

Rescue operations are underway to evacuate those trapped in the debris after a three-storey building collapsed in Lohia Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Saturday.



“So far a total of 6 people have been rescued and sent to hospital. 2-3 more people are feared trapped. Rescue operation is underway,” Selva Kumari J, Meerut divisional commissioner, told ANI. Rescue operations underway at Zakir Colony of Meerut, wherein a building collapsed on Saturday.(ANI/X)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident, ANI quoted his office as saying.



“Injured sent to hospital & the CM directed district officials to provide them with proper treatment. CM directed the officials to reach the spot & expedite the relief work,” the CMO statement read.

8 killed in Lucknow building collapse on September 7

Last week, eight people were killed and 28 were injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured in the building collapse incident.



President Droupadi Murmu had posted on X,"I am deeply saddened by the deaths of many people in the building collapse accident in Lucknow. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."



The Uttar Pradesh government also constituted a three-member committee to investigate the Lucknow building collapse.



The investigation committee is expected to comprehensively investigate the causes of the incident and submit its investigation report to the government as soon as possible, ANI reported.



According to the officials, the building in Transport Nagar area of the city had a motor workshop and warehouse on the ground floor, a medical godown on the first floor and a cutlery warehouse on the second floor.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)

